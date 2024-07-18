5 difficult riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Excitement is building as the Carolina Panthers gear up for their annual training camp. Rookies will report on Friday. They'll be followed by veterans early next week. This year's event will take place in Charlotte for the first time in franchise history to further whet the appetite.
There's a lot at stake for the Panthers next season. It's been another offseason of dramatic changes after almost every gamble failed to reap rewards in 2023. Things look more promising under the new regime, but it's not the first time fans have thought that at this stage of the preparation period.
Dave Canales looks energized and ready to maximize his head coaching opportunity. He's built up confidence quickly and got everyone singing from the same hymn sheet. Their fate when competitive action begins could go either way. There are also plenty of potential problems that could hold them back from genuine progression in Year 1 of his tenure.
With this in mind, here are five difficult riddles the Panthers must solve during their 2024 training camp schedule.
Carolina Panthers running back usage
Dave Canales wants the Carolina Panthers to be a physical, run-first team. He's made no secret of that fact. Those in power also moved to ensure this objective can be accomplished through a series of intriguing additions during a busy offseason.
The offensive line should improve thanks to the signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. Canales' improved blocking concepts stand to benefit players like Ikem Ekwonu greatly. Carolina's running back room also received a mini-makeover despite this not being perceived as a major need heading into the offseason.
Jonathon Brooks was the top running back on their board. They traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure his services. He's currently recovering from a torn ACL, so it'll be interesting to see how the dynamic backfield threat is deployed once medically cleared to participate.
Chuba Hubbard will carry a hefty load in a contract year. Raheem Blackshear will fancy his chances after re-signing. Rashaad Penny's previous connection to Canales should serve him well. There's also the presence of underperforming veteran Miles Sanders to factor into the equation.
Deciphering a true pecking order in the running back room and allocation of reps is a riddle Canales must figure out comprehensively.