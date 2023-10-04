5 dream wide recievers the Carolina Panthers should target to unlock Bryce Young
Going bold could be the only answer...
By Nick Halden
Carolina Panthers should target Odell Beckham Jr.
If this were five years ago, the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. would be exciting for Carolina Panthers fans. Now, however, it speaks to the desperation to find Bryce Young a No. 1 target and the lack of genuine options that would have any sort of interest in coming to Charlotte.
With their first-round pick heading to the Chicago Bears, the Panthers' chances of adding a player via the draft are slim despite this looking like another exceptional class. This reduces the options to free agency or a blockbuster trade before the deadline.
Considering their current lack of picks and players that could be realistic trade options, free agency seems the most likely path. If the Panthers are unable to land one of the off-season's top receivers, bringing in Beckham wouldn't be the worst move.
Adding Beckham to your roster while drafting a receiver wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. The three-time Pro Bowler clearly isn't working out with the Baltimore Ravens early on and will likely be on the free agent market for a low-risk deal.
Carolina needs to chase Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley first while being aware they may have to settle for an aging veteran such as Beckham. However, this might not be in the team's train of thought considering the report regarding Scott Fitterer's pursuit of an aggressive trade before the deadline.