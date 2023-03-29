5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Poona Ford
Another name on the market with connections to the Carolina Panthers represents a decent option. It's been surprising to see relatively little interest in Poona Ford throughout the early stages of free agency, which could mean he's willing to accept a little less to link up once again with general manager Scott Fitterer.
Ford has the size and physical presence to play as a 3-4 defensive end or even as an interior pass-rushing nose tackle if the situation dictates. Much will depend on whether the Panthers go after a prototypical edge rusher, but it's an option worth considering at the very least.
When Ford is in the mood, he's extremely disruptive. The former Texas star emerged from undrafted obscurity into a highly productive starter and Fitterer saw enough in the lineman to take a chance in 2018 as co-director of player personnel on the Seattle Seahawks.
This might hold some weight if the Panthers showed an interest in Ford. They did sign Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams to put alongside Derrick Brown on the defensive front, but the team does have some depth issues unless Yetur Gross-Matos and Bravvion Roy make strides.
There are far worse avenues Carolina could go down in pursuit of reinforcing their options across the front seven. But it's hard to say for sure what those in power are planning until something is confirmed one way or another.