5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Frank Clark
Money makes the NFL world go around. Frank Clark found that out to his cost this offseason after he couldn't reach a contract compromise with the Kansas City Chiefs following their memorable Super Bowl triumph.
Clark might be heading into his thirties, but he represents a big-game performer that can further legitimize what the Carolina Panthers are trying to build under Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer. This would also provide another strong veteran presence within the locker room and a winning mentality, which every upstart team looking to contend needs.
This is another player that has links with Fitterer from their time on the Seattle Seahawks. Clark has never quite reached those heights since, but few would argue he wouldn't be a tremendous asset for new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to utilize within his creative 3-4 base scheme.
Again, this probably comes down to money. The Panthers have done a tremendous job of convincing proven performers to resist overtures from elsewhere and sign with them in free agency, but someone like Clark is unlikely to come cheap all things considered.
That's also a reason why the former second-round selection is still sitting on the market, one suspects. But the longer this goes on, the better chance Carolina has of acquiring the player if this is something influential figures within the organization explore.