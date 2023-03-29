5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Carlos Dunlap
Had it not been for Matt Rhule's incompetent evaluation of pro personnel and stubborn methods with the final say on personnel decisions, Carlos Dunlap would have been on the Carolina Panthers last season. Scott Fitterer was reportedly keen to bring the edge defender on board, but the ex-head coach had other ideas which didn't exactly go according to plan.
Things worked out pretty well for Dunlap. He ended up on the Kansas City Chiefs and became a core rotational pass-rushing presence as Andy Reid's men clinched another Super Bowl success in 2022.
Dunlap hasn't received a new deal from the Chiefs and at this stage, is unlikely to do so. Therefore, it might be something Fitterer goes back to looking at with Rhule no longer complicating matters.
The former first-round selection became a member of the prestigious 100-sack club last season. This is a testament to Dunlap's supreme consistency and longevity, so it's a possibility if the player isn't dismissive after how the Panthers handled their pursuit last time around.
At 34 years old, this would be nothing more than a short-term solution for the Panthers. However, it would allow them extra freedom to select the best player available at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft rather than focus on need.