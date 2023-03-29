5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Leonard Floyd
Ejiro Evero's arrival as defensive coordinator comes with huge anticipation. The progressive young mind is a sure-fire head coach if his current career trajectory continues, which could come in 2024 if his impact with the Carolina Panthers is immediate.
Evero runs a 3-4 base scheme that will run varied alignments depending on the situation. Carolina has plenty of talent across all three levels, but adding someone with experience within his system could be a major asset before and during the 2023 campaign.
One eye-catching name remaining on the market knows exactly what Evero demands. Leonard Floyd worked with the coach previously with the Los Angeles Rams - winning a Super Bowl together - so this could be the edge rusher Carolina seeks before the draft rolls around.
Floyd has absolutely no trouble getting after the quarterback as demonstrated by his 47.5 career sacks. He's thrived within a 3-4 base previously and was one of the few brights spots on the Rams last season before he became a salary-cap casualty this spring.
The Rams are shelling out a whopping $19 million in dead cap money where Floyd is concerned in 2023. Therefore, the Panthers might be able to add the productive edge defender for a good deal depending on interest from elsewhere.
Floyd would be an outstanding signing. One that could propel an already talented Panthers' defense to great things next season.