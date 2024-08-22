5 encouraging surprises from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
It'll soon be decision time for the Carolina Panthers.
General manager Dan Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and other influential figures in the decision-making process are finalizing their plans before final roster cuts. Players are running out of time to stake a claim with the team's training camp in the rearview mirror.
Training camp had a different feel to it this year. Not only was the event held in Charlotte aside from Fan Fest at Clemson University, but the energy and collective purpose were night and day from the previous coaching staff's ethos. That doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers are on the right track, but it's a sign everyone is buying into the long-term plans implemented by those in power.
Tuesday's cut deadline will be fascinating. Those who make it will feel vindicated. There's also a chance any joy will be short-lived with Morgan expected to be extremely active on the waiver wire to improve depth at certain position groups.
Everyone has given it everything, which is all Canales and his staff can ask. With that being said, here are five encouraging surprises from Carolina's 2024 training camp.
Alex Cook's continued growth
Ejiro Evero saw something in Alex Cook that most didn't last season. The former undrafted free agent got more time than he bargained for on the field in Year 1 of his professional career. The Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator even preferred him to Jeremy Chinn on occasion, leaving the Southern Illinois product frustrated and eager to start fresh elsewhere.
Cook left a positive impact. He also needed to show the necessary progress for similar involvement with others chomping at the bit to establish themselves.
This is something the defensive back did effectively over training camp. Cook seems well-suited to Evero's schematic demands, made plays when needed, and looked in complete control when giving reps with the first string.
It's another big confidence boost for the player. Cook is a lock to make the 53-man roster. With veteran starter Xavier Woods' status for Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints in doubt, the 6-foot-1 safety out of Washington might be lining up opposite Jordan Fuller on the backend if he can unseat Nick Scott from the No. 3 spot.