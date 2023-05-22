5 extremely early bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu earns All-Pro honors
I do seriously think you’ll struggle to find a more underrated player around the league than Frankie Luvu. This is something that will end in the 2023 season.
After flashing in 2021, Luvu was extended last offseason, signing a two-year deal worth $9 million. In hindsight, this looks like a real steal for a player who was exceptional during his first year as a starter.
A look at Luvu’s statistics compared with the other linebackers who were given All-Pro honors indicates how special he could be. It was almost criminal the former Washington State standout wasn't considered in the same breath.
Luvu is expected to once against start at linebacker this year alongside returning veteran Shaq Thompson. Those two could once again form a formidable partnership in the middle of this new-look Carolina Panthers defense under Ejiro Evero.
One could argue Luvu suffered from the fact the Panthers weren’t very good for a good portion of 2022. No matter how good players are they will get little attention when a team is underperforming overall.
That has the potential to change in 2023 under new head coach Frank Reich. Something that could see Luvu enter consideration for individual accolades with addtional development.
If Luvu performs the same way he did a season ago and the Panthers win the NFC South, it’s hard to imagine he gets zero All-Pro votes again. But as the player is a free agent in 2024, the Panthers may hope he goes under the radar once again.