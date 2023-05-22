5 extremely early bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Luke Gray
Rejzohn Wright ends the season as Carolina Panthers’ CB3
Many of you are probably looking at this name thinking who are you talking about? But trust me here, the Carolina Panthers have one of the steals of this draft class in the form of Rezjohn Wright.
Fans of the Netflix show Last Chance U will recognize the name. Wright featured in Season 5 while playing for the Laney Eagles - a community college in Oakland, California.
After two productive seasons at Laney Wright following in the footsteps of his older brother, he moved to play for Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State. Wright was a successful starter during his time in Corvallis and as a senior was named first-team All-PAC-12 as the Beavers went 10-3, ending the season with a dominant bowl victory over Florida.
Coming into the draft process, Wright’s stock varied, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected the player to be selected in the fifth or sixth round, whereas The Draft Network's Damian Parson gave the player a third-round grade.
A look at the player's tape shows the Panthers may have found a hidden gem. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Wright is just the sort long, athletic cornerback Scott Fitterer likes.
The defensive back plays with supreme confidence, using his size to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. A look at his reps against USC’s Jordan Addison - who was a first-round pick - indicates Wright's quality.
With the Panthers’ cornerback room currently in limbo, if Wright can find his way onto the roster then he may find himself getting a chance to prove himself. We’ve already seen the player make an impact in rookie minicamp, which is a promising start.