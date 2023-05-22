5 extremely early bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Luke Gray
Brian Burns breaks Carolina Panthers single-season sack record
Another player with big expectations this season is Brian Burns. At the time of writing, the player has yet to sign his contract extension, but one would expect that he will find himself as one of the league’s highest-paid edge rushers once the ink has dried.
Burns is starting to develop into one of those top-tier pass rushers in the league. And at just 25 years old, there’s still more growth to come for the player.
He finally broke the elusive double-digit sacks last season, ending the year with 12.5 quarterback takedowns. This is despite getting increased attention from opposing offensive coordinators following the departure of Haason Reddick.
With Burns moving to a 3-4 outside linebacker in the Carolina Panthers’ new scheme, big things are once again expected from the former Florida State standout. Those in power have yet to sign another veteran edge, meaning the pressure will be once again on the two-time Pro Bowler to deliver.
I can see Burns taking another huge step in 2023, justifying the huge contract he will inevitably command. The Panthers’ single-season sack record currently stands at 15 shared by Greg Hardy and the late Kevin Greene, which could be broken by No. 53 with further developments throughout the preparation period.