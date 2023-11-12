5 factors that place Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on the hot seat
Is Frank Reich going to make it to 2024?
Carolina Panthers personnel failings
The coaches and general managers work together and bring in players that fit the vision. That's how it normally works around the NFL and was no different with the Carolina Panthers as part of their new collaborative approach without Matt Rhule.
While Scott Fitterer was the one handing out the contracts, Frank Reich certainly had input on the signings. He also had a hefty input into which prospects the Panthers drafted in 2023.
Offensively, the team signed guys like Hayden Hurst, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Miles Sanders. They drafted players like Jonathan Mingo and Bryce Young.
So far, the new-look offense simply looks horrible, and Reich should take a large part of that blame. Perhaps the players he likely advocated for bringing into the fold were just not what he thought they would be.
And dare I say, perhaps Young is not the quarterback he thought he'd be.
It's been just nine games for Young, but you'd at least have liked to see the signal-caller show a bit more than he has. Either way, if you don't fault the first-year pro at all, Reich should be faulted for thinking the offensive personnel he had a hand in assembling was good enough.
You could argue that none of the offensive players that were brought in this offseason have a future with the team. And that is a damning indictment on those in power.