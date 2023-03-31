5 former Carolina Panthers players who could thrive on new teams in 2023
Sam Darnold - Former Carolina Panthers QB
After catching the eye when installed into the starting lineup under Steve Wilks in 2022, many thought the Carolina Panthers could bring back Sam Darnold as a veteran bridge for any rookie signal-caller coming into the fold. As it turned out, the new regime went in a different direction with Andy Dalton and their sensational surge into No. 1 overall in the draft.
Darnold was well-insulated behind a strong offensive line and a run-first offense. This brought a steep upturn in production compared to 2021, but the former USC star couldn't raise his game enough when Carolina needed him most with a potential NFC South title at stake.
This made moving on from Darnold easier, in all honesty. But the No. 3 overall selection in 2018 wasn't out of work for long, signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers for an instant reunion with Wilks.
As far as landing spots go, this is a good one for Darnold. He's back closer to home and if everything goes well, a chance to start is not entirely out of the question given the concerns surrounding Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.
Purdy recently underwent elbow surgery and Lance is also coming off a long-term complication. Depending on their respective recoveries, Darnold could man things under center within one of the most quarterback-friendly offenses anywhere in the league.