5 former Carolina Panthers players who could thrive on new teams in 2023
D'Onta Foreman - Former Carolina Panthers RB
To say D'Onta Foreman impressed when finally given extended carries last season would be an understatement. Things looked incredibly bleak when the Carolina Panthers decided to cash in on Christian McCaffrey before the trade deadline, leaving the organization's plans in relative tatters as the team looked to salvage something from the Matt Rhule-era wreckage.
Foreman quickly established himself as the lead running back and seized the opportunity. He was a bruising presence that wore defenses down, with his performance against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium now in the franchise history books for good measure.
All signs pointed to Foreman coming back in free agency. Both parties had a mutual interest, but when the chance to sign Miles Sanders came up, the Panthers couldn't look the other way given the talent differential.
Despite Sanders' arrival, the Panthers still had hopes of bringing Foreman back. However, the promise of a lesser role didn't sit well with the player and he joined the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million.
Foreman now joins a much-improved Bears offense and can emerge as their tone-setter alongside Justin Fields in the backfield. Something that could come with a longer-term commitment for the one-time Texas standout this time next year.