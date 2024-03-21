5 former Carolina Panthers who are still having trouble finding jobs in 2024
Opportunities are scarce for these former Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
C.J. Henderson - Former Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers aren't blessed with impressive cornerback options currently. Troy Hill has returned and Dane Jackson joined in free agency to go alongside Jaycee Horn. But with Donte Jackson traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers before his pending release, it would be worth finding one or two capable options to avoid any unnecessary complications when competitive action begins.
One player on the outside looking in right now is C.J. Henderson. The Panthers acquired the former first-round pick via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was seen as a low-risk, high-reward option for a player who came into the league with shutdown credentials out of Florida. There were some fleeting moments of promise, but nowhere near what Carolina had in mind.
Henderson was benched down the stretch in 2023, which was probably the final nail in his proverbial Panthers' coffin. Dan Morgan hasn't allocated an extension in his direction and is unlikely to do so unless there's a drastic shift in course. The fact nobody else has made him a concrete offer is a damning indictment of how his progress is being perceived around the league.
There were questions about how much Henderson wanted to be a football player during his time with the Jaguars. Self-motivation and getting demoralized too easily also became evident in Carolina. He's got the talent, but that's not always enough.