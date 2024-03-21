5 former Carolina Panthers who are still having trouble finding jobs in 2024
Opportunities are scarce for these former Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich - Former Carolina Panthers HC
Frank Reich came into the Carolina Panthers with big ambitions. He played for the franchise and was their first starting quarterback. He laid roots in the area. The veteran head coach wanted to turn this struggling organization around and make it a force to be reckoned with once again.
The early signs were promising. Reich used his strong connections and David Tepper's unlimited financial resources to mold what many believed to be an all-star coaching staff. Those in power were pleased with their offseason recruitment, which also included making a daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young. Everything was looking up after years of constant failure under Matt Rhule.
It didn't take long to realize this was going to go horribly. Reich's offense was uninspired, injuries exposed their lack of depth, and he lacked the motivation needed to inspire his players. The back-and-forth regarding play-calling duties with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was the final straw. Tepper pulled the plug after 11 games with the Panthers sitting at 1-10.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have. Reich probably took this job too soon after being removed by the Indianapolis Colts. He'll be paid handsomely by the Panthers for the foreseeable future. Another job hasn't arrived as yet, but one has to wonder whether the experienced figure even wants to dip his toe back into the NFL water at this stage of life.