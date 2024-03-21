5 former Carolina Panthers who are still having trouble finding jobs in 2024
Opportunities are scarce for these former Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Scott Fitterer - Former Carolina Panthers GM
We've all been there. You start a new job and quickly realize how bad the person who occupied it previously was at theirs. That's exactly what Dan Morgan is currently navigating after previous general manager Scott Fitterer's incompetent reign came to an end.
Fitterer came into the Carolina Panthers with a glowing reputation. He adopted an in-on-every-deal mindset immediately, which raised expectations. While the front-office figure was extremely active, very few of his moves paid dividends.
Suspect trades for reclamation quarterbacks and other positions gave up valuable capital. The Panthers didn't draft well under Fitterer's watch despite his previous experience in college scouting. Things weren't much better in free agency, but that failed to prevent delusional predictions of playoff contention and winning the NFC South heading into the 2023 campaign.
After the season descended into chaos and Frank Reich was fired, the writing was on the wall for Fitterer. He was also moved on once the campaign concluded. The mess he left behind was substantial, with bad contracts for underperforming players leaving Morgan with no option other than to take short-term financial hits for long-term flexibility.
Fitterer proudly claimed that the Panthers wouldn't be picking in the top 10 again after sacrificing a king's ransom for the chance to select Bryce Young. Instead, the organization handed over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
It's no surprise to see Fitterer still out of work. His reputation is in tatters, so starting from the bottom up might be the only viable option left.