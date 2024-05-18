5 former Carolina Panthers who are still surprisingly free agents in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have undergone significant changes to their roster throughout another eventful offseason for the franchise. Dan Morgan wanted to impose himself immediately in the prominent front-office leadership position, making some tough decisions and bringing in players with the right characteristics capable of turning this wayward organization around.
Established veterans were let go in free agency or became the subject of early releases from their deals. Morgan opted to rip the band-aid off quickly in pursuit of providing future financial flexibility for the Panthers. Something that sets them up nicely as part of his long-term plans for growth.
This roster revamp - coupled with the introduction of head coach Dave Canales' enthusiastic teaching methods - means things are looking up at long last. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves, but it would be a big disappointment if the Panthers didn't put out a better football product next season and beyond.
Some won't be around to assist in this exciting new era. With this in mind, here are five former Panthers players who surprisingly remain unsigned at this late stage of the 2024 offseason.
David Mayo - Former Carolina Panthers LB
While David Mayo wouldn't be classed as a world-beating linebacker by any stretch of the imagination, it's somewhat surprising to see him without employment right now. The close associate of Ron Rivera's from their time together on the Carolina Panthers was never going to get a new deal with the Washington Commanders after the head coach became surplus to requirements. The fact he's still on the scrap heap at this juncture isn't good news for his future aspirations.
For all of Mayo's faults on the defensive rotation, he's an outstanding force on special teams. Considering the new NFL kick-off rules being implemented for the 2024 season, his experience and ability to make plays in this key discipline could see him get another opportunity elsewhere.
However, the longer Mayo is without a home, the less chance he'll have. It's a fine line for those on the fringes over 30 years old.