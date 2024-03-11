5 free-agent interior offensive linemen Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Where will the Carolina Panthers spend their money?
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers could sign Connor Williams
Connor Williams is an interesting candidate. He was a second-round pick in 2018 out of the University of Texas by the Dallas Cowboys. They put the former Longhorn at both guard positions for stints during his tenure and he performed well. He showed flashes of being a quality starter, but he also struggled with penalties. In his second season, he suffered a torn ACL.
Knowing the player is a very talented one who flashed enough for a second chance, that’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins gave him in 2022 when they signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal. However, they signed him to come in and play center for the first time in his career. The results were very promising. At least, for nine games before he suffered the second torn ACL of his NFL career.
Williams is a very talented player, but the conversation about his lack of availability is going to be a serious one. He does bring a terrific athletic profile and skillset. He’s a true two-way player at the position with his run-blocking prowess being the calling card but he holds his own entirely fine in pass protection as well.
The Carolina Panthers need to figure out if Williams' indifferent medical history is worth the risk. It's a gamble, but the rewards could be great if his injury complications become a thing of the past.