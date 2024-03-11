5 free-agent interior offensive linemen Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Where will the Carolina Panthers spend their money?
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers could sign Robert Hunt
Robert Hunt is projected to be one of the more coveted interior offensive linemen available. And much like Mike Onwenu, that also means he’s going to cost a grip.
Heralded as a very good pass blocker at the guard position, Hunt makes a lot of sense for the Carolina Panthers if they’re serious about doing what they need to bolster the protection for their franchise quarterback Bryce Young.
Hunt has spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins after they spent their second-round pick on him in 2020 out of Louisiana. Injuries only allowed him to be on the field for 11 games this season. When he was out there, he was an anchor in pass protection. That was a critical element for Mike McDaniel's offense, considering they have a shorter quarterback that needed that interior to hold up sturdy enough to allow him to find the lanes to throw through.
Hunt also improved dramatically in an area he struggled mightily with in 2022; that’s penalties accrued. In 2022, the towering blocker was called for 10 infractions. He had accounted for 11 combined in the two seasons prior. This season in 11 games played, one single holding penalty.
This won't be cheap, but Hunt would immediately upgrade Carolina's interior options. What this means for Brady Christensen or Austin Corbett is another matter.