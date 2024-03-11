5 free-agent interior offensive linemen Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Where will the Carolina Panthers spend their money?
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers could sign Kevin Zeitler
Kevin Zeitler isn't the old head of an offensive line group necessarily coming with the OG tag, but it also is a true statement. At 34 years young, he has tenure in the NFL. And that tenure has been spent playing the guard position at a high level for a long time.
A former first-round draft pick in 2012 by the Cincinnati Bengals, Zeitler has been consistently available, never registering less than 700 snaps in any season, and is one of the league’s best pass-blocking interior linemen. I do believe the age could be catching up with him a bit, particularly in the run game where he simply isn’t moving the same way he did when the veteran was in his twenties. As a 36-year-old myself? Can confirm.
Outside of the obvious appeal regarding what Zeitler would be bringing to the position when it comes to protecting Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, one has to believe that he shouldn’t command the same financial investment as these younger players with more versatility.
Until there’s a resolution of any kind with the Brian Burns fiasco, that’s $24 million taken out of the salary-cap room for Brandt Tilis and the Panthers. They’re going to have to get creative and prioritize their wants and needs very smartly if those in power have any hope of putting a competitive team out on the fake field next season in Charlotte.