5 free agents the Carolina Panthers must desperately pursue in 2024
Reinforcements are needed...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should pursue Mike Evans
- Wide Receiver | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Did we mention the Carolina Panthers need help at the skill positions?
The franchise made a significant investment in quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They've failed to put the right pieces around him, which simply cannot happen again if they want their new prized possession to become one of the league's best under center.
While convincing Mike Evans to remain in the NFC South if he parts ways with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency would be difficult, a call should be made regardless. The veteran wide receiver has long been regarded as one of the NFL's most underrated players at the position and is on course for his tenth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season - a remarkable accomplishment all things considered.
This is the sort of consistency desperately needed where the Panthers are concerned. Evans has been a constant thorn in Carolina's side, so what better way to kill two birds with one stone than making him a target of interest if his time with the Buccaneers concludes?
Again, there's a high chance many teams would be interested in Evans. Most of those would harbor more realistic hopes of contending in 2024 - so the Panthers need to overpay to secure his or anybody else's services.
That's a sign of the times, unfortunately. But the Panthers can no longer search in the bargain bin for weapons around Young - they must go for broke and hope it's enough for massive improvements during the 2024 campaign.