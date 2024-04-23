5 greatest Carolina Panthers positions of need before 2024 NFL Draft
As the NFL Draft looms, the Carolina Panthers' depth chart has several holes that need addressing.
Carolina Panthers need a dynamic TE
- Currently rostered: Jordan Matthews, Chris Pierce, Stephen Sullivan, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble.
You could swap this spot out with a 'filling out the offense' category. Though the starters are set, the Carolina Panthers could use a pass-catching tight end, a backup center, and a third-string quarterback. Of the three, there are at least guaranteed starters at two of those spots.
Young isn't going anywhere and should improve under new head coach Dave Canales. Austin Corbett is poised to transition from guard to center, where he is expected to start. However, one could make a strong case for those in power to find a long-term option from a strong 2024 NFL Draft class.
A proven tight end who could keep defenses honest would be a huge addition to Young’s weapons on offense and is something the Panthers haven’t had since Greg Olsen. Therefore, it is a more pressing need.
The current roster boasts several good, not great, options. Ian Thomas is an excellent blocker, and his contributions stop there. Tommy Tremble has had flashes but has yet to put it all together. Stephen Sullivan has contributed by flexing at fullback but could be a cut candidate.
The free agency market is a barren cupboard. While it seems unlikely the Panthers would grab a tight end ahead of any of the aforementioned positions in Round No. 2, the prospects become more interesting after that.
Kansas State's Ben Sinnott is an intriguing projected third-rounder who performed well at the NFL Scouting Combine. Another name that has popped up in mocks for middle-round picks is TCU's Jared Wiley.
Both Sinnott and Wiley are better receivers than blockers, a fair trade-off given Thomas's role on the team, but Tremble also already fills that role to a degree. There's no harm in adding depth with a later pick but waiting a year for a better option that could do everything may also be in the cards.