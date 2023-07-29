5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders had a tremendous season in 2022 where he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. It seems as though fans around the NFL think that the running back's success and stats were attributed to being on one of the top teams in the league.
Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles had a great offensive line, quarterback, and wide receivers. But the Carolina Panthers have a new quarterback in place in Bryce Young, a solid receiver room, and an offensive line that is on the rise. Sanders should be able to produce similar if not better numbers than he did last season.
Sanders has been vocal about desiring a larger role in 2023. He shouldn’t have any issues with how he’ll be utilized in Frank Reich and Thomas Brown’s scheme.
Expect Sanders to receive a healthy dose of rushes as well as targets in the passing game. The former second-round pick will most likely be utilized as a three-down running back.
Sanders' receiving statistics have been down compared to his rookie season where he tallied 509 total receiving yards. In his second, third, and fourth seasons, he had 433 combined receiving yards. Needless to say, expect this area to be much improved in 2023.
Sanders and Young have the potential to be a dangerous duo.