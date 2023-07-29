5 key players that can help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shine in 2023
The Carolina Panthers need these men to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers TE
After the numerous tight ends hit the free agent market, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Hayden Hurst this offseason. The offense hasn't had an impactful pass-catching player at the position since Greg Olsen, so this acquisition should be a breath of fresh air.
The Panthers' tight end room altogether had fewer receiving yards than the new signing accumulated alone in 2022. Hurst hauled in 414 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He also contributed to the team in the postseason by grabbing 13 receptions, 141 yards, and a touchdown in three playoff games.
This is the kind of tight-end experience and production the Panthers need on their team moving forward.
On move-in day for training camp, Hurst spoke about Bryce Young positively. He also mentioned that the signal-caller is intelligent and composed, even comparing him to Joe Burrow.
Hurst and Young could end up being a very nice quarterback and tight end duo once the season gets rolling.