5 linebackers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which linebackers could the Carolina Panthers select during what promises to be a franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft?
While the first order of business is picking a new franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, the Carolina Panthers have other pressing priorities that must be addressed during the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Scott Fitterer stated earlier this offseason that adding speed at the linebacker spot is an aim, which will provide another spark to Ejiro Evero's defense following his high-profile switch from the Denver Broncos.
Evero plans to run a 3-4 base scheme with multiple alignments depending on the situation. Keeping Shaq Thompson around was a huge boost ahead of this important transition, with the prospect of Jeremy Chinn coming back to the second level something else that should assist greatly.
Frankie Luvu is a dynamic player and hopes remain high that Brandon Smith can develop further as a sophomore. There is also the presence of Brian Burns to factor into the equation as a 3-4 outside linebacker working in Evero's favor.
Still, there is room for improvement. With this in mind, here are five linebackers the Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Linebacker No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Daiyan Henley
After gaining 106 tackles, four sacks, and 12 tackles for loss following his transfer to Washington State, Daiyan Henley is firmly on draft radars around the league. Depending on how things play out, this could be a high-value selection for the Carolina Panthers either late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.
Henley is fast, instinctive, and physical. His physique already looks NFL-ready - even though he isn't the tallest - and the production indicates there is a sideline-to-sideline threat there with a little extra development.
Another thing that should attract the Panthers to Henley is his ability in coverage, which is above average for the position and could be of use within Ejiro Evero's scheme. He's a little on the old side at 24, but the chances of a smooth transition are high.