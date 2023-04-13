5 linebackers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Noah Sewell
It looked for a long time as if Noah Sewell would be in contention to be the first linebacker taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it's been an alarming drop-off in projections in recent weeks, with many analysts expecting the one-time Oregon star to go in the second or third round currently.
Just why Sewell's become an afterthought is anyone's guess. His production during his final season with the Ducks was disappointing overall, which has led many to speculate whether or not it was a blip or the start of a concerning trend.
Sewell has a high motor and is incredibly physical at the point of attack. The prospect's ability against the run is outstanding and matched by an assured tackling technique that gets oncoming runners at the first attempt consistently.
When there's a chance for Sewell to rush the passer, he demonstrates explosiveness and surprising power to move off blocks. There are times when he can become overly aggressive, which needs to be refined once he gets to the pros.
The Carolina Panthers would have some work on their hands if they ended up taking Sewell. Especially from a coverage standpoint, which is inconsistent and susceptible to big gains if unaddressed.
Much will depend on when general manager Scott Fitterer deems there to be value with Sewell and whether he'll be around by that point. It's a boom or bust move, but one that can bring huge rewards if it clicks together.