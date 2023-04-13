5 linebackers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Henry To'oTo'o
Another who was once tipped as a first-round pick before dropping significantly could be an option for the Carolina Panthers late on Day 2. Henry To'oto'o hails from a prestigious program at Alabama and has the athletic profile to thrive in the NFL, but everything hasn't come together fully as yet, which makes him something of a development project until further notice.
To'oto'o was one of the undisputed leaders within the Crimson Tide locker room. This also translated well on the field with exceptional pre-snap reads and communication to ensure his teammates were in the right spot at all times.
The prospect represents something of a throwback middle linebacker. His ferocity against the run and outstanding instincts are among the best in this year's class - even if To'oto'o is a little undersized compared to most NFL players at the position.
There is some work ahead for To'oto'o to ensure he can become effective in the pros. The pass-rushing repertoire isn't what it could be given his intangibles, with development also needed from a coverage standpoint for good measure.
To'oto'o could learn on the job given the options already occupying starting positions on the Panthers. Working and getting advice from the likes of Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson, and Jeremy Chinn would be a huge asset to call upon during his early transition.