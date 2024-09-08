5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Saints in Week 1
By Dean Jones
One positive for Bryce Young
It was hard to find positives associated with Bryce Young's performance overall. The quarterback just didn't look comfortable for the most part and the Carolina Panthers suffered a heavy road loss to begin the campaign. But there was one notable encouraging element he can take from an otherwise underwhelming showing.
There was a lot to like about Young's ability to evade pressure. He got hit a few times - especially when blitzes weren't identified or picked up effectively. But the signal-caller's maneuvering in the pocket ensured damage was limited in this regard.
Young even managed a rushing touchdown - the first of his fledgling NFL career - as a result of his efforts. This is part of his game that the Panthers should utilize more despite the player's slender frame. Picking and choosing their spots is key, but the fact he managed to evade pressure almost effortlessly on occasion was an undoubted highlight.
It's something for Young to grasp onto upon further examination of the game film. Unfortunately, this couldn't mask the inaccuracy and inability to keep the chains moving.
Hard work ahead for Bryce Young
All the offseason hype and positivity surrounding Bryce Young evaporated in the blink of an eye. The Panthers were a collective disgrace - not for the first time in recent seasons - but this was much more disappointing considering the bullish claims made by head coach Dave Canales about potentially contending for the NFC South.
There is an incredible amount of hard work ahead for Young. Nothing went right. The body language spoke volumes. The changes made to the scheme didn't reap instant rewards as the New Orleans Saints had their way with divisional opposition.
Overreactions were rife across social media after another dismal outing from Young. He made a couple of nice throws to Adam Thielen and first-round pick Xavier Legette, but it was nowhere near good enough. A late mini-resurgence was stat padding when the Saints wrapped things up long before the game's conclusion.
It's back to the drawing board for Young. Things won't get any easier next weekend when the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers come to Bank of America Stadium. The veteran head coach will already have ways planned to make things extremely difficult for the No. 1 pick. It's a huge test of character after such a woeful opening.
The pressure was high around Young heading into the campaign. It's through the roof now.