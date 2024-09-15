5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
Coaching scared with Bryce Young
Bryce Young didn't play well again. That's not up for discussion and something he'll acknowledge upon further examination of the game film. However, head coach Dave Canales also needs to shoulder some responsibility for his quarterback's failings.
Canales once again called an extremely conservative game. He was bemoaning their lack of third-down conversions when speaking to the sideline reporter at half-time, but it's hard to gain the yards needed when passes and calls are barely going past the line of scrimmage.
The pressure is on Canales. It's early into his NFL head coaching career, but he's not left a good first impression despite the encouraging signs throughout the offseason. Either he doesn't believe in Young, or he's being outcoached and failing to find the right answers to the opposition's defensive schematics.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator needs to get it together. Canales hitched his wagon to Young - although he wasn't part of the brain trust that drafted him. They've got to make the best out of a bad situation, however difficult it appears right now.
Bryce Young's abysmal first half
If Bryce Young wanted to set the tone right out of the gate and convince his doubters that a brighter future is ahead, he was out of luck. The signal-caller was nothing short of abysmal during the first half. Completing 80 percent of his passes for just 22 yards was bemusing, although the play-calling did him no favors whatsoever.
The Panthers also saw Young cough up another interception, which was eerily similar to his first pick at the New Orleans Saints. The Heisman Trophy winner had no business throwing the football where he did. At the elite level, this indecision always gets punished.
Young looked visibly dejected after another giveaway. Fans weren't shy in making their feelings known, booing the signal-caller and his team off the field after they went in 20-0 down. It was another unmitigated disaster from start to finish.
Confidence is being sapped with every passing contest where Young is concerned. Even his most devoted optimists will acknowledge that things are not looking too promising right now.