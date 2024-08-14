5 mouth-watering Carolina Panthers clashes to watch at NY Jets joint practice
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are going to get their biggest litmus test yet during a special joint practice against the New York Jets. Thursday's occasion in Charlotte promises to be memorable for fans in attendance. It'll also be another important evaluation tool for head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan with final cuts looming.
Anything less than improved production won't be well received. The Jets harbor grand ambitions to win the AFC East and go on a deep postseason run in 2024. They have legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center, exceptional players at the skill positions, and a dynamic young defense capable of making things extremely difficult for even the most elite opposition.
The Panthers are some way off that level right now. But if they can hold their own - especially on offense - versus a team that expects to be among the challengers, it'll be a monumental confidence boost for all involved.
With that in mind, here are five mouth-watering clashes fans should savor when the Panthers lock horns with the Jets in joint practice.
Carolina Panthers clashes to watch during NY Jets joint practice
Ejiro Evero vs, Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' credentials speak for themselves. The quarterback is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest of all time. He's coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign after a few snaps, but all signs point to the signal-caller making a full recovery this time around.
The Carolina Panthers defense led by coordinator Ejiro Evero will look to make their presence felt versus Rodgers and the Jets. There isn't much the former California star hasn't seen throughout his glittering career. Confusing him is nearly impossible, so it'll be interesting to witness what schematics are deployed by the future head coach.
Carolina's defense has come of age at practice over the last week. Doing the same against the Jets and Rodgers will alleviate concerns that some fans have after several established stars departed during the offseason.