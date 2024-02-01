5 moves to save Brandt Tilis $33M on Carolina Panthers salary-cap in 2024
It promises to be a busy few weeks ahead for Brandt Tilis...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could cut Donte Jackson
- 2024 cap saving: $10.52 million (post-June 1 designation)
This is more complicated than most originally thought before the 2023 season. Donte Jackson played better than he has for some time, missing just one game and making an impact both in coverage and against the run consistently.
There are times when Jackson gives up big plays. That's unlikely to change at this stage of his career, but his progress in run support under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was especially pleasing as part of a decent campaign overall.
Jackson is heading into the final year of his current deal. The speedy cornerback should benefit from a full offseason after recovering from a torn Achilles last time around. However, there are some significant financial ramifications to consider when examining the player's future.
The former second-round selection out of LSU is counting $15.71 million against the salary cap in 2024. He is currently No. 2 among the highest-paid Carolina Panthers players behind Taylor Moton. That could change if Brian Burns gets the megabucks contract extension many are expecting.
Brandt Tilis knows the NFL is a business above all else. He'll also know paying a No. 2 cornerback such a big salary isn't the wisest move all things considered.
Working out a potential trade has its merits. If not, then cutting Jackson with a post-June 1 designation saves a good chunk of change for Carolina's upcoming rebuild.