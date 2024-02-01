5 moves to save Brandt Tilis $33M on Carolina Panthers salary-cap in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could restructure Vonn Bell
- 2024 cap saving: $3.89 million
Despite the Carolina Panthers winning just two games in 2023, their defense was not the primary cause for concern. One could even view their production overall as a genuine bright spot considering the number of injuries defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had to deal with throughout a turbulent campaign.
The Panthers had a stable backend base to provide a solid anchor at the safety positions. Xavier Woods took a notable leap forward. The addition of Vonn Bell was another significant positive that cannot be overlooked.
Bell was one of the few free-agent signings that lived up to their billing. His leadership, communication, and ability to be in the right spots to make plays throughout the season were huge plusses. He did miss four games due to injury, but the impact made by the former second-round selection was substantial when on the field.
Carolina can firmly count on Bell being a factor over the final two years of his deal. His salary cap hit of $10.94 million next season might be something Brandt Tilis looks to bring down via a contract restructure. Something that could reportedly save the Panthers around $3.89 million to strengthen other areas of the roster.
Tilis will look to extract maximum value with the resources available. Bell is a big part of the team's future, so this is a low-risk move that provides some instant financial relief.