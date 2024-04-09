5 offensive tackle prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
The Carolina Panthers could use another body at offensive tackle.
Which offensive tackle prospects could the Carolina Panthers potentially target with one of their seven 2024 NFL Draft selections?
The Carolina Panthers have invested a ton of money into their offensive line this offseason, but a need for another offensive tackle arguably remains. It looks like Ikem Ekwonu is going to get another shot at left tackle. Fortunately for him, his surroundings on offense and perhaps a better scheme fit could unlock the former first-round pick's potential.
If nothing else, the No. 6 overall selection in 2022 has not missed a start during his NFL career and is still very young. Current Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was a total liability for the first 2.5 years of his time in the league and truly didn't put it together until Year 4. Ekwonu is not yet a lost cause. Perhaps head coach Dave Canales and his blocking concepts will be able to galvanize Carolina's blindside presence.
That said, the Panthers should look at targeting a tackle during the draft. There is a chance Ekwonu doesn't pan out and right tackle Taylor Moton is under contract only through the 2025 season, so a long-term need is there.
Could the Panthers target one of these five offensive tackles during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Carolina Panthers could draft Jordan Morgan
If the Carolina Panthers want to address their offensive tackle position early in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could use one of their two second-round picks to nab one. Someone who could still be on the board is Jordan Morgan from Arizona. He's 6-foot-5 and has below-average arm length for a tackle, measuring out at 32 7/8 inches.
Morgan has the talent to play left tackle in the NFL, but his inconsistent hand usage and below-average arm length might kick him inside to guard at the next level. Given the fact that Carolina invested more than $100 million at the two guard spots with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency, they might not even consider switching the prospect in this scenario.