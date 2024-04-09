Cat Crave
5 offensive tackle prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024

The Carolina Panthers could use another body at offensive tackle.

By Lou Scataglia

Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers could draft Patrick Paul

Patrick Paul's size and length would make him a perfect tackle in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers could look to add him with their other second-round pick or even their No. 65 overall selection which kicks off the third round.

Paul is 6-foot-7 and has 36 1/4-inch arms, so the length is extremely ideal. Here's a quick profile on the brother of Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"Long, athletic left tackle prospect whose pass protection is much further ahead of his run blocking. Paul’s hands are more active than well-timed or accurate in pass protection, but he does a nice job of muting rush challenges with a decent anchor and an adequate mirror around the top of the arc. He’s high-cut with a tendency to bend at the waist into contact. He struggles to sustain and finish as a run blocker but that doesn’t appear to be an issue in pass protection. Paul should continue to add play strength, but he also needs to display better effort and full-time grit if he wants to square off against NFL run defenders and become a well-rounded left tackle."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

With Paul's apparent struggles as a run blocker, he actually may project nicely long-term in the NFL, as the league is quite obviously turning into a pass-first league. Joe Gilbert, the Panthers' offensive line coach, might love the chance to work with a prospect who comes with all the necessary tools to succeed.

