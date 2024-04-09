5 offensive tackle prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
The Carolina Panthers could use another body at offensive tackle.
Carolina Panthers could draft Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul's size and length would make him a perfect tackle in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers could look to add him with their other second-round pick or even their No. 65 overall selection which kicks off the third round.
Paul is 6-foot-7 and has 36 1/4-inch arms, so the length is extremely ideal. Here's a quick profile on the brother of Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Long, athletic left tackle prospect whose pass protection is much further ahead of his run blocking. Paul’s hands are more active than well-timed or accurate in pass protection, but he does a nice job of muting rush challenges with a decent anchor and an adequate mirror around the top of the arc. He’s high-cut with a tendency to bend at the waist into contact. He struggles to sustain and finish as a run blocker but that doesn’t appear to be an issue in pass protection. Paul should continue to add play strength, but he also needs to display better effort and full-time grit if he wants to square off against NFL run defenders and become a well-rounded left tackle."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
With Paul's apparent struggles as a run blocker, he actually may project nicely long-term in the NFL, as the league is quite obviously turning into a pass-first league. Joe Gilbert, the Panthers' offensive line coach, might love the chance to work with a prospect who comes with all the necessary tools to succeed.