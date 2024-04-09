5 offensive tackle prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
The Carolina Panthers could use another body at offensive tackle.
Carolina Panthers could draft Blake Fisher
Now approaching the more mid-late round prospects, Blake Fisher could be an enticing prospect solely because he comes from a very strong school for offensive linemen in Notre Dame. Notably, the Fighting Irish have churned out quality linemen like Mike McGlinchey, Ronnie Stanley, and Quenton Nelson. He stands at 6-foot-6 with 34 3/8-inch arms, so the length is ideal for a tackle.
Fisher is a redshirt sophomore and has 24 games of collegiate experience. Pro Football Network pegs him as their 107th-rated prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would fall right into the early fourth round. Since the Carolina Panthers have urgent needs at wide receiver and cornerback, general manager Dan Morgan might not target an offensive tackle until the later rounds.
Furthermore, the team did sign swing tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency. Selecting an edge protector later on might make more sense than drafting one in the second round.
Carolina Panthers could draft Delmar Glaze
We're now entering "extremely developmental tackle" territory with Delmar Glaze.
Glaze is a senior from Maryland and has average size for an NFL tackle, standing at 6-foot-4 with 34 7/8-inch arms. He's got powerful hands and has a strong athletic profile, putting up 29 reps on the bench press during the NFL Scouting Combine and jumping nearly nine feet in the broad jump.
The prospect has experience at both tackle spots, which doesn't hurt his stock. If Joe Gilbert could get the most out of him, the Panthers might be looking at a stable but average left tackle.