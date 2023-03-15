5 Panthers on the hot seat after bold trade for No. 1 pick in 2023
Josh McCown - Carolina Panthers QB coach
Despite lacking true NFL coaching experience, Josh McCown was a player for almost 20 years - primarily as a backup - which gives him the perfect platform to flourish as Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach in 2023.
Had there not been such a backlash to speculation linking him with the Houston Texans head coaching gig, McCown could have been fast-tracked into a top job. That wasn't the case, but Frank Reich clearly feels like this was the right guy to mold a young signal-caller into a franchise player at the position.
Dan Orlovsky was also approached and became tempted before remaining at ESPN. But McCown is not a bad consolation prize by any stretch given his knowledge of the quarterback position and what it takes to succeed.
There are a lot of hard yards ahead for McCown. He'll have a leading voice in the decision-making process before Carolina confirms their pick and is also going to work closely with the rookie during a crucial early development phase.
If McCown thrives and lays the foundations for someone like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud to make an immediate impact, his career prospects will skyrocket as a result. Something that could lead to offensive coordinator offers and head coaching interest as soon as next year.