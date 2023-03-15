5 Panthers on the hot seat after bold trade for No. 1 pick in 2023
Frank Reich - Carolina Panthers HC
The Carolina Panthers chose their first offensive-minded head coach in franchise history. So it was only right they gave Frank Reich every chance to mold his own quarterback for sustainable, long-term success.
Reich's undoing with the Indianapolis Colts stemmed from Andrew Luck's bombshell retirement and two failed veteran moves. Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan just couldn't reach even modest expectations and the respected figure paid with his job in favor of Jeff Saturday, which was laughable then and even more so now.
This was a mistake Reich didn't want to make again. But the pressure to get this decision right cannot be ignored considering what the Panthers gave up and the lackluster production of those that followed Cam Newton following his controversial release in 2020.
There's no better environment for a rookie quarterback to join. Reich and his all-star staff have proven credentials when it comes to progressing talent, which only heightens the level of intrigue surrounding this trade.
If Reich hadn't assembled such a fantastic staff team, Carolina might not have made this move. But it is just the start of what's going to be a critical offseason period for the head coach in pursuit of silencing his doubters.