5 Panthers on the hot seat after bold trade for No. 1 pick in 2023
David Tepper - Carolina Panthers owner
While it hasn't been a bed of roses for David Tepper since buying the Carolina Panthers, the billionaire is looking to make amends. He got an offensive-minded head coach with legitimate NFL experience and put his vast wealth to good use by bringing in an elite-level staff capable of leading the franchise back to prominence.
This trade doesn't get the green light without Tepper's approval. His desire for a marquee quarterback has proved complicated so far, but realizing this is the best way to take the Panthers forward could bring lucrative results long-term.
Of course, Lamar Jackson would have been nice. But the NFL is a cutthroat game and whichever way Carolina went this offseason, they had to do it quickly and with supreme confidence.
So far, so good. And if the Panthers choose the right quarterback, nobody will be complaining about the compensation.
Tepper would be wise to oversee the process rather than lead the operation. Trusting the improved football minds within the building is the only way this is going to work - then he can sit back and take the plaudits if the trade is a triumph.
There is a long road to redemption ahead for Tepper in pursuit of winning back the trust of fans. But even before this trade, he was off to a good start and this has the scope to speed up the process exponentially.