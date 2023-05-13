5 pivotal games that could define the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins
- Week 6 – October 15, 1pm ET
When the Miami Dolphins team was healthy last season, they were as competitive of a football team as there was in the entire NFL. That caveat is a significant one, however.
Tua Tagovailoa is at a professional crossroads coming into this campaign after his concussion-riddled season last year. For his personal health and post-retirement future, I hope his 2023 song plays out to a completely different tune.
Safe to assume that’s the same sentiment that’s shared throughout the Dolphins organization for the on-field outlook, as well. They need Tagovailoa to be the conductor of this high-powered offense.
Looking at the Miami roster, the first thing that jolts out is the speed all over this team. Raheem Mostert is a homerun-hitting running back and they added a literal sprinter with their 2023 third-round pick in Devon Achane.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are without question the fastest duo of wide receivers in the league. Tagovailoa’s accuracy in the short passing game, coupled with the explosiveness of these receivers when they have the ball in their hands, will be a monstrous test for every secondary unit they face.
You disrupt that dynamic passing attack by putting pressure on the quarterback and forcing him into early bad decisions. In short, we’re talking about keys to this game being high-caliber play from the secondary and pass-rushing units. Both of those are areas in which the Carolina Panthers are desperately hoping to see improvement this year.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels is considered one of the brightest young minds on the offensive side of the ball. Vic Fangio signed on to become the defensive coordinator this offseason, which is sure to give a boost to that unit, along with the trade acquiring stud defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
This Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins is going to be an interesting litmus test for this Panthers team and coaching staff to see how we stack up against an up-and-coming squad with linear comparisons to what we hope to see from our organization.
A good showing would also provide some momentum heading into the bye week.