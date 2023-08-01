5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Carolina Panthers training camp
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Another 2022 NFL Draft pick that finds himself facing an uncertain future is Amare Barno. The Carolina Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their pass-rushing options opposite Brian Burns this spring, but transitioning to a 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero means the sixth-rounder looks lower down the pecking order than ever.
While there haven't been many splash plays from Barno at training camp so far, it's still early in the process. He's getting outperformed by unfancied figures such as Kobe Jones and if the same trend continues, a situation could emerge where those in power deem the Virginia Tech product surplus to requirements.
There is one thing that might be Barno's saving grace - his explosiveness to potentially assist on special teams. According to those in attendance at practice, the player is being used as a gunner to great effect, which could ensure he gets a reprieve when push comes to shove.
One would expect Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos, and third-round selection D.J. Johnson to make the team. Carolina could also slot in Jones if he continues to perform at a high level and there is also the option of utilizing Frankie Luvu on the edge when the situation dictates.
This could legitimately go either way for Barno and will take a huge effort from the player in the coming weeks. How he gets on during the preseason will also play a significant role in Carolina's final conclusion.