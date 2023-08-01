5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Carolina Panthers training camp
There is work to do for these Carolina Panthers players at training camp.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
This might seem like a shock to many. But based on the performance levels at training camp so far, Terrace Marshall Jr. might not live up to his preseason hype unless something changes.
The former second-round selection will still have a big part to play, one suspects. However, anyone expecting Marshall to immediately step up and become the Carolina Panthers' primary weapon at wide receiver in 2023 might be out of luck.
Marshall has arguably been outperformed by D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen throughout camp to date. Laviska Shenault Jr. is also catching the eye with newfound responsibilities as a dynamic do-it-all weapon, and Bryce Young's connection with Jonathan Mingo is developing encouragingly enough to make a difference immediately.
While Marshall has made a few decent catches of his own, the Panthers haven't witnessed dominant qualities from the one-time LSU product. Certainly not enough to justify No. 1 duties right out of the gate despite flashing over the second half of 2022.
This is a challenge Marshall must overcome heading into Year 3 of his professional career. The physical attributes are there for all to see, it's just a case of increasing confidence before the regular season arrives.
For now, one could make an argument that he's No. 3, No. 4, or even No. 5 on the depth chart depending on Shenault's status. Although it's far too early to be giving up on Marshall just yet.