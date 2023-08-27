5 players the Carolina Panthers might claim after final roster cuts in 2023
Expect the Carolina Panthers to make further additions via the waiver wire.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Zonovan Knight
- Running Back | New York Jets
The Carolina Panthers will likely take through three running backs onto their 2023 roster. Miles Sanders is the featured presence after his high-profile switch from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear also set to accumulate touches within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's more dynamic offensive system.
That seems to be the general consensus. But could that change depending on which players land on the waiver wire?
Things look especially crowded within the New York Jets running back room following Breece Hall's return to health and veteran Dalvin Cook's signing after his release from the Minnesota Vikings. Assuming Michael Carter is the No. 3 option, it means some good players are going to be removed from the equation in the coming days.
Zonovan Knight is firmly on the bubble and might be sacrificed to make room for Cook. The undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State performed extremely well when called upon as a rookie in 2022, emerging as a surprising dual-threat force capable of carrying the load when required.
If Knight finds himself looking for a new home as expected, there should be a queue of suitors. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether he would be an improvement over either Hubbard or Blackshear, who've shown signs of life once again during preseason involvement.