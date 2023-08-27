5 players the Carolina Panthers might claim after final roster cuts in 2023
Expect the Carolina Panthers to make further additions via the waiver wire.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Rachad Wildgoose
- Cornerback | Washington Commanders
Concerns surrounding the Carolina Panthers cornerback depth don't appear as great now thanks to impressive summers from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. However, both have shone at this stage before and completely fluffed their lines when the real action commences, so it's a fluid situation.
Looking at bolstering their options should always be done in any case. This bears more significance when one considers the injury complications that might emerge in the cornerback unit based on recent history.
The Washington Commanders have strength in depth across their secondary after drafting Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin. That means some tough decisions are coming for ex-Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Rachad Wildgoose is a name that might be let go in the coming days.
Wildgoose is a specialist, but not a bad one. His production as a slot cornerback last season came in for significant praise, but this is the only place he can operate effectively given how things normally go when he's tasked with outside responsibilities.
Adding Wildgoose would improve Carolna's hopes of stable coverage against inside receivers or even tight ends. His experience on special teams could indicate he'd be an upgrade on Stantley Thomas-Oliver III if the former seventh-rounder does enough to make the Panthers' initial 53-man roster.