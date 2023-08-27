5 players the Carolina Panthers might claim after final roster cuts in 2023
Expect the Carolina Panthers to make further additions via the waiver wire.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Rashard Lawrence
- Nose Tackle | Arizona Cardinals
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the Arizona Cardinals are entering a period of rebuilding. Trading away former first-rounder Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for nothing more than a seventh-round pick was proof positive of this fact, with some analysts even predicting they'll have the top-two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft given the pessimism surrounding the organization.
This is something other teams will be monitoring closely until the trade deadline, one suspects. The Carolina Panthers could benefit before then if Rashard Lawrence becomes available on the waiver wire.
Lawrence boasts some eye-catching gifts. But injuries have hindered the former fourth-round selections's growth considerably throughout his time in the pros - leaving him buried down the depth chart as a result.
This is an area of need for the Panthers after their controversial decision to part ways with Marquan McCall, who failed a physical with the New England Patriots after a knee issue emerged. Raequan Williams and Taylor Stallworth could fill in and cannot be ignored, but Lawrence is a far greater talent when healthy.
Health is the big key. If everything checks out on the injury front and Lawrence suffers no further complications, this is a player with starting credentials looking at the other options available to Carolina's progressive defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.