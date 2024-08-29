5 players the Carolina Panthers should have chosen over Terrace Marshall Jr.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Sam Cosmi
- Offensive Line | No. 51 overall
Trading down from No. 39 overall denied the Carolina Panthers a chance to select an offensive lineman who was high on almost everyone's radar during the pre-draft process. After a rollercoaster start to his NFL journey, Sam Cosmi is now considered among the premier young guards in football.
The Washington Commanders took Cosmi at No. 51 overall. He was solid if not spectacular over his first two seasons at right tackle. Switching him to right guard was one of the few moves former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera got right in D.C.
Cosmi was nothing short of sensational last season as all around him crumbled. The former Texas star gave up just one sack and four penalties from 1,103 snaps on offense en route to an outstanding 80.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He's ascending and is only going to get better with more experience. There are also strong rumors about a megabucks contract extension in his immediate future.
Carolina took themselves out of the running for Cosmi through their own incompetence. If they got the chance to do it all again, the outcome would be much different.
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Linebacker | No. 52 overall
The second trade-down made by the Carolina Panthers before drafting Terrace Marshall Jr. was another grave error in judgment by previous general manager Scott Fitterer. There was still plenty of meat on the bone with several outstanding prospects available in positions of need. Instead of taking one, the front-office figure moved lower again after getting what he believed was an acceptable offer from the Cleveland Browns.
They wanted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - a ferocious linebacker out of Notre Dame who many analysts had a first-round grade on before the 2021 selection process. The Panthers had some questions to answer at the defensive second-level at the time. Looking at how things unfolded in the years after this transaction, it can be classed as a huge mistake.
Marshall failed to meet expectations. Owusu-Koramoah flourished, putting together three outstanding seasons so far and getting a bumper new contract as a reward for his exceptional efforts.
Considering Owusu-Koramoah hasn't yet turned 25 years old, the sky's the limit entering his prime. The Panthers thought they knew better, taking Marshall thanks in no small part to Joe Brady's recommendation and their belief he was going to the division rival New Orleans Saints one spot later at No. 60.