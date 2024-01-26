5 players who could follow Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers
Could Dave Canales bring some familiar faces to Carolina?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Noah Fant
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need help at the tight end position. This key area has severely missed a consistent pass-catching presence since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk in free agency. Reinforcements are needed this offseason despite Tommy Tremble's flashing promise.
Again, going down the college route might be the cheapest option with a longer-term upside. If the Panthers want someone who could perhaps take a step forward with Dave Canales leading the charge, then examining the benefits of potentially bringing Noah Fant into the mix should be discussed.
Fant was a necessary sacrifice made by the Denver Broncos during their eye-popping trade for Russell Wilson. That move has not gone according to plan, but the former first-round pick hasn't reached the heights anticipated coming out of Iowa.
During his two years with the Seahawks, Fant brought in 82 receptions from 106 targets for 900 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Would these numbers have been different had Canales been given the offensive coordinator position in Seattle? Who knows, but there could be some merit in acquiring him on a short-term deal to see if the gifted play-caller can weave his magic.
The Panthers have Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble as likely returnees next season. Whether Fant comes with more questions than answers is something Canales and Dan Morgan would need to determine.