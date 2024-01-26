5 players who could follow Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers
Could Dave Canales bring some familiar faces to Carolina?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Shelby Harris
Another area that could use reinforcements this offseason is the defensive front. Derrick Brown's exceptional campaign aside, the unit was underwhelming. The Carolina Panthers paid the price for not identifying a true nose tackle after releasing Marquan McCall. Just another case of the primary decision-makers trying to fit square pegs into round holes.
As previously stated, the Panthers' defense doesn't look a million miles away from being one of the league's most productive. With a few upgrades and established figures extended, there's a lot to like about further growth with head coaching options dwindling for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Shelby Harris worked briefly with Dave Canales on the Seattle Seahawks. He's been the consummate professional throughout his career, rising from a seventh-round afterthought into a valuable rotational contributor - first with the Oakland Raiders before moving to the Denver Broncos.
Harris performed well for the Seahawks last season when called upon. At 32 years old, this would be a short-term option. But the Panthers weren't exactly blessed with great depth in this critical position group despite Nick Thurman flashing on occasion.
Asking Harris to fill a starting role might be a stretch at this stage of his career. However, the lineman looks like an experienced, affordable option for the Panthers to consider bringing on board to bolster the room.