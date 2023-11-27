5 potential candidates to replace Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer in 2024
Could big changes be on the horizon?
By Dean Jones
Who could emerge as potential candidates if the Carolina Panthers decide to part ways with general manager Scott Fitterer in 2024?
Things have spiraled completely out of control for the Carolina Panthers this season. Delusions of a potential playoff berth fell by the wayside with just one win from their opening 11 games, which piles exponential pressure on those in positions of power as David Tepper faces another embarrassing reset.
This needs to be done right after so many failed gambles under Tepper's ownership. If the billionaire decides to make further alterations to the staffing infrastructure, it must be definitive and start by gutting the organization from the top down.
Scott Fitterer is coming in for severe criticism from the fanbase. The general manager's suspect drafting, trading, and free-agent acquisitions leave him in a precarious spot, although there's been no inkling from within the building that his job is on the line currently.
With that being said, the record is a reflection of recruitment as much as poor coaching. Here are five potential candidates to consider if the Panthers move on from Fitterer in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could target Andy Weidl
- Assistant General Manager | Pittsburgh Steelers
The Carolina Panthers might opt for pedigree next time around. Andy Weidl is a fast front-office climber, spending time working for respected minds such as Ozzie Newsome and Howie Roseman before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
Weidl wasn't in Pittsburgh when the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, which works in his favor. This is the sort of progressive forward-thinker that could help the Panthers flourish if David Tepper decides to start fresh and relieve Scott Fitterer of his duties once the campaign concludes.