5 potential candidates to replace Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer in 2024
Could big changes be on the horizon?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could promote from within
Another option team owner David Tepper has if he opts for a shift in direction is promoting from within. Some interesting figures working below general manager Scott Fitterer currently might become worthy candidates to consider, even if this doesn't necessarily fit in with the need for a complete culture shift across the organization.
Samir Suleiman is the salary-cap guru who could become a future general manager one day. He's been praised for his cap manipulation, although things aren't looking too promising on that front in 2024 once extensions for edge rusher Brian Burns and linebacker Frankie Luvu are finalized.
There's also interest in Dan Morgan, who's been interviewed for general manager positions around the NFL. The former Carolina Panthers linebacker was a legendary figure on the field, but whether getting tied to Fitterer will work against him remains to be seen.
Adrian Wilson joined the Panthers this offseason as vice president of player personnel. He's a former player like Morgan and considering his blossoming reputation in league circles, could be another option for Tepper to contemplate.
Promoting from within has its merits, but it would be underwhelming. Especially considering how much the Panthers have failed to deliver following lofty expectations before the 2023 campaign.