5 potential landing spots if the Carolina Panthers trade Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly looking to jump the 2024 NFL Draft queue for a college quarterback in 2024. Jayden Daniels was high on their list of candidates, but it became clear from a long way out that the Heisman Trophy winner was heading to the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. After much deliberation, they opted to move forward with Gardner Minshew.
Minshew is a solid competitor, but he's not a franchise-caliber presence under center. Bryce Young might not be either considering his torrid start with the Carolina Panthers. That said, taking a swing at his potential within the vibrant atmosphere Antonio Pierce is developing in Las Vegas could be a decent landing spot all things considered.
Nobody should be expecting Young to come in and immediately hit the ground running. Sitting and learning, especially with the likes of wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello lending helpful advice, could get him on the right path quickly.
The Raiders probably have their sights set on the college crop in 2025 for a long-term solution. But if they can get Young for a mid-round pick, it potentially solves the issue and allows them to strengthen another position group with their first-round selection.
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are sitting at 0-2 with nowhere to go but up. Their opening-day loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime was excusable. That wasn't the case in Week 2 after they were trounced by the resurgent Arizona Cardinals.
This is a precarious situation for the Rams. It doesn't seem feasible that Matthew Stafford will be moved or sent to the sidelines right now. However, with only Stenson Bennett IV and the suspended Jimmy Garoppolo behind him, someone like Bryce Young might be of interest if the price is right.
Young has gone from the No. 1 overall selection to a potential project in a short space of time. There wouldn't be many better head coaches to steer him on the right path than Sean McVay - a man with Super Bowl-winning credentials and an elite offensive mind from the Mike Shanahan tree.
The Rams have always been willing to take chances with players down on their luck to see if their improved environment can help them return to the form of old. With the wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua missing extended time in the coming weeks, the NFC West team must start planning with the future in mind.